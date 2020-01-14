Matindi industrial park faces resistance from communities

People in group village head Jameson in Blantyre Rural are refusing to relocate to a new place to pave way for the start of Matindi Industrial Park project.

The Malawi Government, with financial assistance from the African Export-Import Bank (Afriexim bank) plans to construct two industrial parks in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

According to a surveyor’s map, 402 hectares will be required for the industrial park in Blantyre, which is one of the five major projects to be implemented by government within the next five years.

Speaking on Friday at a meeting convened by Blantyre district commissioner Bennet Nkasala, group village head Jameson said they have tried to enlighten the people on the importance of the industrial park.

“As it stands, no one is ready to move out of the area,” he said.

On his part, Senior Chief Kapeni said there are external forces persuading people not to accept the proposal.

“But as a senior chief of the area, I am more than willing to see the establishment of the park in Matindi,” he said.

Nkasala said he will seek direction from Capital Hill.

He said the industrial park was the best option for government as it will result in socio-economic transformation.

“It always surprises me when people try to suffocate the vision of their own country,” he said.

Once completed, the parks will, apart from creating jobs for Malawians, boost the country’s economic base through exports of manufactured products.

Four out of 14 village heads under Senior Chief Kapeni in Blantyre would be affected with the establishment of the park.

