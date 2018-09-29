Matumula, Hiwa dump PP to join UTM

People’s Party (PP) national organising secretary Yusuf Billiat Matumula and former minister Chikumbutso Hiwa have withdrawn their membership from the Joyce Banda led party and on Saturday joined the United Transformation Party (UTM).

The two were unveiled at a political rally State Vice-President Saulos Chilima who is also UTM leader held at Nyambadwe Primary School ground in Blantyre.

UTM national chairman Noel Masangwi introduced Matumula and Hiwa before Chilima took to the podium.

And Chilima welcomed the two to UTM and many others who are joining the movement.

“This is a sign of growth of strength,” he said.

Initially, UTM rally was blocked by Blantyre City Council (BCC) but Chilima proceeded to address thousands of supporters in the squatter township where he once lives after seeking a court relief at the High Court in Blantyre.

On Thursday, BCC declined to grant permission to the movement to use the venue citing non-registration of the movement as the reason.

The Registrar of Political Parties through its deputy registrar Chikumbutso Namelo argued that UTM application was rebuffed for “deliberately” presenting registration documents in the name of UTM and not the full name.

The movement filed the documents with the Registrar on September 13 2018 and the 14-day requirement expired on Thursday.

UTM has since gone to High Court to challenge the decision by the Registrar.

Chilima broke ranks with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in June this year after he accused the administration of corruption, nepotism and cronyism.

