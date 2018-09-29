TNM takes sports to 2018 Lake of Stars

TNM Plc, official telecoms partner for the Lake of Stars (LOS) has extended the fan to sports loving fans to this year’s three day Lake of Stars currently underway at Kabumba Hotel in Salima.

The official telecom partner has given the festival loving fan to sample different sporting activities that include Beach Soccer, Volleyball, tag of war and Bawo at a three day of full fun from September 28th – 30th.

TNM Public Relations & Sponsorship Manager Limbani Nsapato said the morning sporting activities is aimed to make people relax after a night of musical fun.

“This sporting package is one of the many exciting activities that TNM has lined up as we enjoy the festival with our customers .This is designed to make people relax after a night of music ,” said Nsapato .

Nsapato said as official mobile telecoms partner of Lake of Stars, TNM is committed to contributing to a successful festival through provision of different exciting sporting activities.

“We are giving out exciting prizes to the winners of this different sporting activities. As the company we are excited to have fan with our customers and those who love sports,’’ he said.

One of Bawo fan Wezi Chiumia from Lilongwe hailed TNM for bringing variety of sporting event at this years Lake of Stars Festival.

“I’m very excited to play Bawo with my friends here, TNM has done as good by bringing variety of sporting activities which we normally miss in our respective homes,” said Chiumia.

As part of the partnership TNM towards the festival, the company contributed K8.8 million towards the organisation

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the critically acclaimed festival since its inception and promises to be a mix of local and international talent, a bevy of holiday fun by the lake and a relaxing getaway on the beach.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :