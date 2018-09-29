Salambula’s hat trick edge Nchalo United 3-1

Blue Eagle’s striker Maxwell Salambula’s first hat trick of the season helped to edge bottom of the table, Nchalo United to 3-1 in the TNM Super League match played at Nankhaka ground Saturday in Lilongwe.

The Area 30 outfit had to forge their four game winless streak to collect maximum points to move to fifth position with 32 points from 23 games.

Nchalo United days of remaining in the top flight league seem to be numbering by the day as they still anchor the log table with 12 points from 23 games.

The Lower shire team has a daunting task on Sunday as they will face much stubborn at home, TN Stars in their quest to survive in the league.

Salambula was named match of the match and went away with match ball as a well deserved contribution he made to his team.

Two in the second half fans were surprised with the decision made by referee, Alfred Chilinda when Nchalo United were denied infringements in the box and outside the penalty area.

Blue Eagles sent an early warning to Nchalo United just five minutes into play when their captain, Mecium Mhone’s cross was shot a wide by Salambula from close range.

Salambula opened the floodgates in the 22nd minute when he drove home a loose ball after Nchalo’s defender, Surgo Nyambosi failed to clear Chisomo Chilasa’s cross.

Blue Eagle’s stretched the lead in the 37th minute when Salambula claimed second of the day when when he headed in Chilasa’s tapping beating Nchalo’s goalkeeper, Leonard Manda.

Area 30 men were happy at the end of the first 45 minutes with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

The second half saw Eagle’s making substitution they pulled injured right back, Steve Chagoma for Patrick Rudi.

Three minutes into the last half, Salambula made it three to claim a hat trick when he connected home substitute Rudi cross.

Nchalo United introduced Eddie Chanyuda for tired Evance Napolo and his coming brought some life to the visitors attacking pattern.

Nchalo’s Cuthbert Sineta pulled one back in the 62nd minute when he was put through by Chanyuda to beat Eagle’s goalie, John Soko.

Eagle’s captain Mhone had a chance in the 65th minute but his goal bound shot was brilliantly tamed by Nchalo keeper, Manda.

Eagle’s brought fresh legs of Jacob Robert and Mike Nyondo for Patrick Thawale (60′) and Vitumbiko Kumwenda (86′) to cement their lead although Nchalo demonstrated good football display despite being down.

Nchalo United Coach, Mcdonald Yobe praised his charges for playing well despite failing to convert a number of chances.

“We are hoping that the remaining seven games we can manage to collect maximum points and survive in the league,” he hoped.

Eagle’s Head Coach, Derkerl Msakakona described the win as a huge relief to them as they had a poor run for three league games and cup match.

“We are happy to collect maximum points and we know the impact this result will have on the log standings. We need to push more and fight for top four finish,” he added

