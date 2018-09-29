Nyasa Bullets edge close to Malawi title: TNM Super League

TNM Super League leaders Nyasa Big Bullets continued their winning ways on Saturday after crushing Mafco FC 2-1 at Kamuzu Stadium to increase their chances of winning the title and snatch it from their rivals Be Forward Wanderers who are defending it.

The Peoples Team came from behind to beat the soldiers who led through Alex Sikwembe before Sankhani Mkandawire’s equalizer on a spot kick.

Mike Nkwate scored the winning goal towards the end of the first half.

Bullets’ win cements their position at the top of the standings with 52 points from 22 matches.

Mafco started the match with a clear intent of getting an early goal but

Bullets had to please their fans that were expectant of victory.

Mafco almost scored in the 20th minute but their striker lob over Bullets goalkeeper Chiyenda was cleared off by Sankhani Mkandawire.

It was an open match with both sides attacking at pace and Bullets forward Nelson Kangunje found an opening in the 35th minute but his weak shot from close was easily dealt with by Mafco keeper.

Bullets’ Coach Rodgers Yasin said they were edging closer to the title.

“We will celebrate after two games. It is too early to celebrate now. However, it was important to win this match,” he said.

Mafco Coach Thomas Maloya said they lost to a team favouted by referees.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers are on-the-heels of Bullets with 44 points from 23 matches after drawing 2-2 to Dwangwa United at Chitowe Stadium.

The home team scored through Hassani Upindi and Wacheta Mwenefumbo,while Khuda Muyaba and Thuso Paipi netted for the bankers.

Blue Eagles defeated Nchalo United 3-1, thanks to three goals from Maxwell Salambula while Cuthebert Sinetre scored for the visitors.

