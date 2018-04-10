Mbayani, Nkolokoti crowned Blantyre Mayor’s Trophy champions

The battle in the K20 million Blantyre Urban U-14 Mayor’s Trophy which was commenced last year with a total of 180 football and netball primary school teams came to a conclusion on Saturday at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) where Mbayani and Nkolokoti Primary School’s were emerged winners of the competition.

Mbayani Primary reached into finals after knocking out St Maria Goreth with 30—12 baskets in the semi-final stage and were crowned champions after beating Nkolokoti 30—13 baskets.

In the football category Nkolokoti booked a place in the finals after beating Makata Primary School 2—1 and they became winners after defeating Namame Primary School with the same margin (2—1) in a crucial encouter which attracted a thousands of football lovers who

came to watch the match.

Namame took the lead 15th minute into the first half but Nkolokoti levelled the scores just after few seconds before adding the second goal in the 20th minute which also helped the team to become champions after Namame failed to find the net again.

Speaking during the finals Mayor of Blantyre City Wild Ndipo described the competition as very successful saying it has helped to unearth raw talent from the learners which is the main purpose of the trophy.

He promised that as City they will try to continue organising the competition so that it should assist the pupils to improve their skills and become influential players of tomorrow.

“We are very much encouraged with the uity and skills displayed by the kids. Honestly, the tournament was vibrant and we hope this is one of the best tool which can help the youngsters to avoid the use of alcohol and drug abuse. They also need to be encouraged to put education at heart so that can become educated athletes,” said Ndipo who also thanked FMB and FDH bank for taking part in supporting the competition.

In his remarks Chairperson for Blantyre Urban Malawi Schools Sports Association (MASSA) Ignazio Libwalo applaude all the teachers of the participating teams for promoting descipline among their pupils which he said helped the competition to run smoothly.

“It was a great competition with anumber of good achievements. But the only part which we encouted some challenges was on age. Some few teams registered over aged players but lucky enough we managed to solve the problem. We also experienced problems on the officiation side and after receiving complaints we managed to put everything in place. Its our promise that come 2018 we’ll not have such challenges again,” said Libwalo.

FDH Bank deputy managing director William Mpinganijira, whose firm pumped K4.8 million into the competition to carter for awards and sports kits, said they were impressed with the conduct of the pupils during the entire three-month competition and he promised continued support.

FMB plc was also one of the main sponsors as they injected K2.2 million into the event for the purchase of football and netball uniforms.

After the finals a total of 25 outstanding players from different categories who were discovered in both netball and football during the competition received cash prizes from FDH amounting to K20 000 and K10 000 each depending on the category.

The final matches were spiced up by various entertainment activities which include cultural dances and live music performances from local R&B singer Blaze.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :