Man in court for mutilating Malawi National IDs

A 30-year-old man is remanded at Chichiri Prison for allegedly Mutilating over eight National Registration Identity Cards belonging to different individuals around Somanje area in Chilobwe Township, Blantyre.

The suspect, Benjamin Chamba of Kadulanya village T.A Kamenyagwaza in Dedza district and a resident in the township, commited the offense in March this year.

According to police, Chamba in March met some unsuspecting job seekers and promised to find jobs for them.

He gave them a condition that he will only offer the job to only those who are citizens of Malawi.

He asked at least eight people to bring their national identity cards before they could be considered for the job.

However, after some time, the victims became suspicious of the whole process and demanded to be given back their IDs.

Upon getting their IDs back, they noted that the gold chip on the cards were tampered with.

The matter was reported to Chilobwe Police Unit who arrested Chamba on Monday April 2,2018.

He appeared before the Blantyre Magistrates Court Wednesday last week before he was remanded to Chichiri Prison.

He is expected to be in court on Friday for bail ruling which he applied before her worship First Grade Magistrate Dianna Mangwana.

Chamba has been charged with Mutilating National Identity Cards contravening Section 42 (c) (d) of the National Registration Act of 2010.

The motive behind this heinous conduct by the suspect is yet to be established.

