MBC comes under intense fire for describing HRDC as terrorist group

State controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has come under intense fire for describing the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) as a terrorist on its prime news bulletin.

The tax payer money run broadcaster said this in connection with the highly patronised protects marches in the country’s cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu.

Malawians expressed shock and displeasure at the public broadcaster’s editors decision to use the word, describing it as cheap propaganda and reckless.

The Malawians have called on the HRDC leadership to sue MBC and report it to regulator Macra, Media Council of Malawi and the Misa Malawi for reprimand.

There was no immediate comment from MBC management but the word terrorist group was edited out in the subsequent news bulletins.

