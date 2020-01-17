HRDC demands K200m, apology from MBC for slander, gutter journalism

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has demanded K200 million and a series of apologies from the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) for describing the rights activists as a terrorist organisation in its 7pm prime time news bulletin.

Wesley Mwafulirwa of Kawelo Lawyers has written the MBC director general Aubrey Sumbuleta and news presenter Matilda Mkandawire who have been threatened with a lawsuit should they fail to meet the demands by January 27, 2020.

“In its literal sense, the statement meant Malawi Human Rights Defenders Coalition is a terrorist organisation.

” Our client is dismayed by the fact that their description was also made by the president of the country and broadcast by your institution, ” reads the letter in part.

The letter says any reasonable person would not want to associate with HRDC given the connotations associated with terrorism but the gutter journalism.

“Terrorism is not only a moral vice but also a crime under our laws as well as international laws. The words published were therefore defamatory and contrary to the values and principals on which our clients’ organisation is based,” says the letter.

The letter says the reputation of the HRDC has been injured following the story and demanded the apology on radio, websites and other social media outlets by the electoral tax funded media house.

