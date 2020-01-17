Minister Nankhumwa attends high-level international food and agriculture conference in Germany

Malawi’s Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa is in Berlin, Germany attending the 2020 Global Forum on Food and Agriculture scheduled to take place from January 16 to 18, 2020.

On Friday, January 17, 2020 the minister met the Strategic Advisor for Food and Land Use Coalition Ann Tutwiler and discussed the need for policy action coalition initiative aimed at maximizing food and land use in the world.

The Food and Land Use Coalition sought the minister’s audience to discuss some of the agricultural challenges that Malawi faces and explore ways of improving policy and seek collaboration on development of the agriculture sector especially in third world countries.

The Global Forum for Food and Agriculture is being held under the theme “Food For All”.

The minister told journalists when he arrived in Berlin on Friday that he looked forward to sharing Malawi’s agriculture experiences as well as learn from other countries on how they are tackling issues of food security, agricultural trade and sustenance of agriculture value chains as part of efforts to develop their countries.

Among some of the meetings that the minister is scheduled to attend include the Berlin Ministers Conference to be held on Saturday, January 18, which will, among other things, look at issues of fair rules in agriculture trade, sustainable, inclusive and safe value chains and trade for global food security.

He will also attend two high-level meetings organized by the World Trade Organisation and the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the European Commission.

Agriculture remains the backbone of the Malawi economy contributing up to 30 percent to the country GDP’s.

The Global Forum on Food and Agriculture is an annual event organised by the German Government through the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The forum looks at issues of food and agriculture in both developed and developing countries especially on matters of agri-food policy.

Over 2,000 international delegates from politics, industry, science and civil society are attending the conference a.

At the end of the 12th Berlin Agriculture Ministers’ Conference, high-level representatives of international organisations and governments are expected to adopt a joint political communiqué on agriculture policy.

In recent past, Malawi has taken keen interest in this Global Forum on Food and Agriculture to try and find ways of enhancing food security and agriculture development policies that work best, especially policies aimed at increasing food security both at household and national level.

