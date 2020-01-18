Village head defiles own daughter aged 11

A 48-year old group village headman (GVH) Chioza of Nkhotakota has been arrested for sexually defiling his own daughter of eleven years.

Nkhotakota police publicist, Williams Kaponda, told Nyasa Times that on Wednesday GVH Chioza, real name is Mussa Sabiti enticed the victim with K 150. 00 and took her to an abandoned house where he successfully defiled her and threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

But a few days later, after elders noticed the girl’s walking difficulties, she was questioned and revealed that she had been forced into sex by the village chief.

“The case was reported to Benga Police Unit and the suspect was immediately arrested,” said Kaponda.

According to Kaponda, the victim was referred to Benga health centre where medical examination report indicated that she had indeed been defiled.

“The suspect has since been charged with defilement and is expected to appear before court soon,” added Kaponda.

The suspect hails from Chioza village in the area of Senior Chief Mwadzama in the district.

