MBC Innovations Awards set for Kamuzu Palace Friday: Chembezi talks of raising standards

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has announced that thetr edition of the annual MBC Innovations Awards is this Friday, December 15, at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe where and for the third year running, President Peter Mutharika will host the annual awards gala.

During the event, the Malawi leader will give gongs to some of the country’s creative minds who will get recognised and awarded by for their innovative acts.

According to MBC public relations manager Chembezi Mhone, the State broadcaster us building on the successes previously attained.

“B ut most significantly each and every year the highlights are the inspiring stories documented about the awardees,” she said.

MBC recognises and awards individuals who come up with inspired enterprises that impact on their communities.

“These are ordinary Malawians that have been doing splendid work over the years in their societies that eventually impact on the communities,” said Mhone.

Each year about 10 individuals are recognised and awarded and so far over 30 people have benefitted since the awards were launched in 2015.

The selected winners are drawn from the fields of agriculture, science and technology, education, sports, persons with disabilities, arts and culture, large and small entrepreneurship, environment and health.

This year’s winners will be splashed with cash prizes, trophies, certificates and international trainings in either the People’s Republic of China or Egypt.

Mhone said MBC has this years “raised the standards” and want the event to “actually depict that picture.”

MBC awars inaugural event was held at College of Medicine in Blantyre in 2015 and the second edition at Kamuzu Palace last year.

