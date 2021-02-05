MBC radio presenter Juliet Royo dies

February 5, 2021

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has lost Radio 2 FM presenter Juliet Royo who died on Thursday evening at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Royo: Tributes had been paid

She died from birth complications  after contracting coronavirus.

Tributes have been paid by listeners on social media, where she was described as a “fabulous lady”.MBC acting director general Aiden Gumeni has described Royo as “one of the best radio personalities the Corporation has ever had.”

Among other flagship programmes, Royo used to present the Breakfast Show, Lunch Time Listening and Sunset Drive. She is also the brain behind a programme called Spotlight.

Meanwhile, the body of Royo will be laid to rest this Friday at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre .

