Tay Grin’s Fire Friday live show return on Instagram, raising funds for Covid-19 fight

Hip-hop artist Tay Grin is this Friday evening continuing with his popular show Grin’s Fire Fridays on Instagram which he is using to raise money for the Covid-19 response.

Tay Grin show live on Instagram from 9pm

The live show, hosted by Tay Grin (real name Limbani Kalirani), gives an opportunity to his followers to either call and talk to him or call and dance to a song of their choice or do any entertaining act.

Some have been mesmerising with their twerk dances and  reciting poems, signing and jokes.

The most entertaining act stand a chance of winning K200 000 .

The artist said the show apart from entertainment is also raisiing awareness and funds in the fight against Covdi-19.

“Let us together help this cause,” he said.

Nyau King raised K250 000 through the platform  which he donated towards the Covid-19 Response Private Citizens initiative which is being championed by writer and social media influencer Stanely Onjezani Kenani.

He also donated  6 000 face masks to drivers and minibus conductors  after legislator Noel Lipipa and Nyasa Limited donated.

The show starts at 9pm.

