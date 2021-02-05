Employers protest Malawi government set new minimum wage

Employers are protesting against the government set new minimum wage which now stands at K50 000.

However, the Ministry of Labour says it has not received complaints from employers relating to the enforcement of the new minimum wage.

Some employers claim to have written the government to consider reviewing it.

Among them is the Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM).

According to the Executive Director of ECAM Mr George Khaki raised concern that some sectors would not manage the new wage because of their cash flow, a situation that could result in massive retrenchments.

The government through the Ministry of Finance however maintains that the new minimum wage was set in line with the rising cost of living to enable minimum wage labourers to afford some basic necessities.

Mr Ken Kandodo, who is the Minister of Labour, insists the new minimum wage was revised following the challenges ordinary Malawians have been facing.

