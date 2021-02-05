Employers protest Malawi government set new minimum wage
Employers are protesting against the government set new minimum wage which now stands at K50 000.
However, the Ministry of Labour says it has not received complaints from employers relating to the enforcement of the new minimum wage.
Some employers claim to have written the government to consider reviewing it.
Among them is the Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM).
According to the Executive Director of ECAM Mr George Khaki raised concern that some sectors would not manage the new wage because of their cash flow, a situation that could result in massive retrenchments.
The government through the Ministry of Finance however maintains that the new minimum wage was set in line with the rising cost of living to enable minimum wage labourers to afford some basic necessities.
Mr Ken Kandodo, who is the Minister of Labour, insists the new minimum wage was revised following the challenges ordinary Malawians have been facing.
I agree that the salaries are very low but this has come at such a difficult time and worse still they have put all employers in the same bracket. That’s were the problem is. I see massive Job losses more especially in the informal sector.
Jacket imeneyi bwanji??? Anyway 50 pin comes in you are providing accommodation and food.
Kuzolowela kubela antchito anu. MK 50,000.00 ntchani?
50,000 is unrealistic especially considering the current business environment.
Komqa iwe Khaki zisiye zimene ukunenazo.What is 50,000 mk in these trying times?You are not fit for the post you are holding.Most companies in Malawi are making huge profits .Look at how much banks post their profits in newspapers.Labourers need food ,housing ,travel,clothes,etc and you think 50,quid is too much.
ndikuvomerezana nanu boss
The answer to your question is actually in your question. What is 50,000 in these trying times? It is a lot to everyone in these trying times. No country is increasing minimum wage rates. Rather it is governments that are bailing out the most vulnerable. In South America they are increasing taxes at the top to help the poor. This will just lead to retrenchment like the case of Auction holdings