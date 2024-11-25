MBC unveils nominees for 2023 Entertainers of the Year Awards: Voting starts tonight at 8pm

The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has officially announced the nominees for this year’s prestigious Entertainers of the Year Awards. Spanning eight categories—music, drama, media, sports, poetry, social media, and film—the awards aim to celebrate and honor the nation’s most influential and inspiring entertainers.

According to Chisomo Mwamadi, the organizing chairperson, the nomination period ran from November 4 to November 18, during which Malawians had the opportunity to propose their favorite entertainers. Starting at 8:00 PM tonight, fans can cast their votes to determine the winners in each category. Voting will remain open until December 14, 2023.

“This is an opportunity for Malawians to celebrate the immense talent and creativity in our entertainment industry. We encourage everyone to participate and support their favorites,” said Mwamadi.

The Entertainers of the Year Awards ceremony will culminate in a glamorous event at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe. The date and further details about the awards night will be announced soon.

The awards serve as a platform to spotlight individuals who have significantly contributed to shaping Malawi’s cultural and entertainment landscape. By celebrating talent across various fields, MBC aims to inspire continued growth and innovation in the industry.

Malawians are encouraged to make their voices heard by voting and showing appreciation for the entertainers who have brought joy, creativity, and impact to their lives throughout the year.

ENTERTAINERS OF THE YEAR 2024 NOMINATIONS FULL LIST

MUSIC CATEGORY

SECULAR ARTIST OF THE YEAR – MALE

Fada Moti
Eli Njuchi
Driemo
SECULAR ARTIST OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Emmie Deebo
Jetu
Temwa (Temwa Gondwe)
GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR – MALE

Steve Wazisomo Muliya
Alex Nkalo
Kelvin Sings
GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Miracle Chinga
Theresa Phondo
Peace Phiri
SECULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

Controller
Tempolale
Kutali
GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Udzatsala Wekha
Ndimanvetsera Kumwamba
Mseri
SECULAR BAND OF THE YEAR

Aidfest and Kineo
Malimba Band
Nep Sounds
GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Ndirande Anglican Voices
Mount Sinai Choir
The Trumpeters Anglican Choir
UPCOMING OF THE YEAR

Fada Moti
Sife Mw
Emmie Deebo
MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Stich Frey
Tricky Beats
John Nguluwe
MUSIC VIDEO PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Sean Films
Kante
Twice P
BEST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bana Pwanya
Chete
Distance
DRAMA CATEGORY

BEST RADIO ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Linda Chatha
Eleanor Sanga
Nanyoni
BEST RADIO ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Kelvin Maxwell Ng’oma
Walewale
Dimingu
RADIO DRAMA PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Fupa Lokakamiza
Pamajiga
Nzeru N’kupangwa
BEST TV ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Cathereen Kayange
Junnie Mulazie
Flora Suya
BEST TV ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Maxwell Makande
Kelvin Maxwell Ng’oma
Sauzande Gift Lizakuwe
TV DRAMA OF THE YEAR

Mdyangu
Tonde Wadula
The Club
BEST STAGE ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Kelvin Maxwell Ngoma
Tammy Mwawa
Jack Musumba
BEST STAGE ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Enifa Chiwaya
Linda Chatha
BEST STAGE DRAMA OF THE YEAR

All That Glitters
Half Past 2
Nyambose Goes to Town
BEST RADIO DRAMA PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Micheal Nyirenda
Carim Mpaweni
Yamikani Lanjesi
BEST TV DRAMA PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Moses Kachingwe
Flora Suya
Harley Sulian
BEST STAND-UP COMEDIAN

Mr Jokes
Jadidi
Ching’aning’ani
MEDIA CATEGORY

RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MALE

Kizito Kachapira
Joy Nathu
Bwande
RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Ruth Kulaisi
Chikondi Phinda
Thokozile Gondwe Zalira
RADIO PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Bwande
Made on Monday
Zokonda Amayi
TV PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MALE

George Buliyani
Drew Jessy
Brian Banda
TV PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Ruth Kulaisi
Alinafe Mlamba
Doreen Banda
TV PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

It Can Be You
Selfie Time
Woman Talk
BEST RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

Joy Nathu
DJ Love
DJ Mbuzi
SPORT CATEGORY

BEST FEMALE FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Temwa Chawinga
Tabitha Chawinga
Leticia Chinyamula
BEST MALE FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Chrispine Mapemba
Isaac Chair Kaliati
Chimwemwe Idana
BEST MALE FOOTBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets
Silver Strikers
Mighty Mukuru Wanderers
BEST FEMALE FOOTBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women’s Team
Ntopwa FC
Ascent Academy
SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Isaac Kaliati
Frank Kandu
Peter Mponda
BEST NETBALLER OF THE YEAR

Mwawi Kumwenda
Joyce Mvula
Towera Vinkhumbo
BEST NETBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR

MUBAS Queens
First Choice Tigresses
Blue Eagles Sisters
POETRY CATEGORY

POET OF THE YEAR – MALE

Robert Chiwamba
Darlington Salle
Poet C.J. Chirwa
POET OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Beatrice Ligomeka
Jane Senenje
Refilwe Ntopa
POEM OF THE YEAR

Atanjire Kutheba
Pumani Bwana Chilima
Ngati Sitimumanso
SOCIAL MEDIA CATEGORY

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR – MALE

Kay Luwe
Chippie
Phwedo
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Tamia Ja
Hannah (Hanareen Dones)
Jack Kantambe Ryan
FILM CATEGORY

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Kelvin Maxwell Ng’oma
Mphatso Machira
Uncle Joe
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Shyreen Elias
Flora Suya
Joyce Chavula
BEST MALAWIAN FILM OF THE YEAR

School Days
Khasu
Justice
FILM PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Christopher Mwale
Flora Suya
Clyton Thomas (Akila)
FILM DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Flora Suya
Bester Kauwa
Kendal Kamwendo

 

 

