MBC unveils nominees for 2023 Entertainers of the Year Awards: Voting starts tonight at 8pm

The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has officially announced the nominees for this year’s prestigious Entertainers of the Year Awards. Spanning eight categories—music, drama, media, sports, poetry, social media, and film—the awards aim to celebrate and honor the nation’s most influential and inspiring entertainers.

According to Chisomo Mwamadi, the organizing chairperson, the nomination period ran from November 4 to November 18, during which Malawians had the opportunity to propose their favorite entertainers. Starting at 8:00 PM tonight, fans can cast their votes to determine the winners in each category. Voting will remain open until December 14, 2023.

“This is an opportunity for Malawians to celebrate the immense talent and creativity in our entertainment industry. We encourage everyone to participate and support their favorites,” said Mwamadi.

The Entertainers of the Year Awards ceremony will culminate in a glamorous event at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe. The date and further details about the awards night will be announced soon.

The awards serve as a platform to spotlight individuals who have significantly contributed to shaping Malawi’s cultural and entertainment landscape. By celebrating talent across various fields, MBC aims to inspire continued growth and innovation in the industry.

Malawians are encouraged to make their voices heard by voting and showing appreciation for the entertainers who have brought joy, creativity, and impact to their lives throughout the year.

___________________________________________________

ENTERTAINERS OF THE YEAR 2024 NOMINATIONS FULL LIST

MUSIC CATEGORY

SECULAR ARTIST OF THE YEAR – MALE

Fada Moti

Eli Njuchi

Driemo

SECULAR ARTIST OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Emmie Deebo

Jetu

Temwa (Temwa Gondwe)

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR – MALE

Steve Wazisomo Muliya

Alex Nkalo

Kelvin Sings

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Miracle Chinga

Theresa Phondo

Peace Phiri

SECULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

Controller

Tempolale

Kutali

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Udzatsala Wekha

Ndimanvetsera Kumwamba

Mseri

SECULAR BAND OF THE YEAR

Aidfest and Kineo

Malimba Band

Nep Sounds

GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Ndirande Anglican Voices

Mount Sinai Choir

The Trumpeters Anglican Choir

UPCOMING OF THE YEAR

Fada Moti

Sife Mw

Emmie Deebo

MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Stich Frey

Tricky Beats

John Nguluwe

MUSIC VIDEO PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Sean Films

Kante

Twice P

BEST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bana Pwanya

Chete

Distance

DRAMA CATEGORY

BEST RADIO ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Linda Chatha

Eleanor Sanga

Nanyoni

BEST RADIO ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Kelvin Maxwell Ng’oma

Walewale

Dimingu

RADIO DRAMA PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Fupa Lokakamiza

Pamajiga

Nzeru N’kupangwa

BEST TV ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Cathereen Kayange

Junnie Mulazie

Flora Suya

BEST TV ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Maxwell Makande

Kelvin Maxwell Ng’oma

Sauzande Gift Lizakuwe

TV DRAMA OF THE YEAR

Mdyangu

Tonde Wadula

The Club

BEST STAGE ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Kelvin Maxwell Ngoma

Tammy Mwawa

Jack Musumba

BEST STAGE ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Enifa Chiwaya

Linda Chatha

BEST STAGE DRAMA OF THE YEAR

All That Glitters

Half Past 2

Nyambose Goes to Town

BEST RADIO DRAMA PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Micheal Nyirenda

Carim Mpaweni

Yamikani Lanjesi

BEST TV DRAMA PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Moses Kachingwe

Flora Suya

Harley Sulian

BEST STAND-UP COMEDIAN

Mr Jokes

Jadidi

Ching’aning’ani

MEDIA CATEGORY

RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MALE

Kizito Kachapira

Joy Nathu

Bwande

RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Ruth Kulaisi

Chikondi Phinda

Thokozile Gondwe Zalira

RADIO PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Bwande

Made on Monday

Zokonda Amayi

TV PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MALE

George Buliyani

Drew Jessy

Brian Banda

TV PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Ruth Kulaisi

Alinafe Mlamba

Doreen Banda

TV PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

It Can Be You

Selfie Time

Woman Talk

BEST RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

Joy Nathu

DJ Love

DJ Mbuzi

SPORT CATEGORY

BEST FEMALE FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Temwa Chawinga

Tabitha Chawinga

Leticia Chinyamula

BEST MALE FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Chrispine Mapemba

Isaac Chair Kaliati

Chimwemwe Idana

BEST MALE FOOTBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets

Silver Strikers

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers

BEST FEMALE FOOTBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women’s Team

Ntopwa FC

Ascent Academy

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Isaac Kaliati

Frank Kandu

Peter Mponda

BEST NETBALLER OF THE YEAR

Mwawi Kumwenda

Joyce Mvula

Towera Vinkhumbo

BEST NETBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR

MUBAS Queens

First Choice Tigresses

Blue Eagles Sisters

POETRY CATEGORY

POET OF THE YEAR – MALE

Robert Chiwamba

Darlington Salle

Poet C.J. Chirwa

POET OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Beatrice Ligomeka

Jane Senenje

Refilwe Ntopa

POEM OF THE YEAR

Atanjire Kutheba

Pumani Bwana Chilima

Ngati Sitimumanso

SOCIAL MEDIA CATEGORY

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR – MALE

Kay Luwe

Chippie

Phwedo

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Tamia Ja

Hannah (Hanareen Dones)

Jack Kantambe Ryan

FILM CATEGORY

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Kelvin Maxwell Ng’oma

Mphatso Machira

Uncle Joe

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Shyreen Elias

Flora Suya

Joyce Chavula

BEST MALAWIAN FILM OF THE YEAR

School Days

Khasu

Justice

FILM PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Christopher Mwale

Flora Suya

Clyton Thomas (Akila)

FILM DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Flora Suya

Bester Kauwa

Kendal Kamwendo

