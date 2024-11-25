Legal think-tank LordDenning questions Alex Kamangila’s hypocrisy in scrutiny over Attorney General allegations

Renowned legal luminary LordDenning has delivered a scathing rebuke to Alex Kamangila, the controversial lawyer who shot to fame with bold yet unproven allegations against the judiciary—with his recent rants rattling towards Malawi’s Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda.

In a detailed opinion published on his Facebook page, LordDenning questioned Kamangila’s tactics of making serious accusations without providing substantiated evidence, while also highlighting the apparent hypocrisy in his unwillingness to accept scrutiny himself.

Blatant Accusations Without Evidence

Alex Kamangila has alleged that the Attorney General is complicit in theft and corruption involving a government debt settlement with Victoria Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (VPIL). According to Kamangila, the AG not only facilitated the theft of public funds but also directly benefited from the arrangement. He made these allegations public through social media posts, which included purported documentary evidence.

However, LordDenning, after examining the same documents shared by Kamangila, found no conclusive proof of theft or corruption. Instead, the documents appear to show the AG fulfilling his professional responsibilities as legal counsel to the government.

“The Attorney General’s role in this matter was to verify claims presented by government clients such as the Ministry of Finance and Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST),” LordDenning explained. “The documents Kamangila shared show that the government entities admitted liability for the debt, and the AG’s actions reflect these admissions. Where is the evidence of theft or personal gain? Kamangila has yet to answer this question.”

LordDenning warned that Kamangila’s unsubstantiated accusations risk eroding public trust in institutions while undermining the credibility of whistleblowers who bring genuine cases of corruption to light.

Kamangila’s Hypocrisy and Evasion of Scrutiny

In addition to questioning the basis of Kamangila’s claims, LordDenning highlighted what he described as Kamangila’s “paranoia and inability to withstand scrutiny.” Sharing a recent interaction with Kamangila, Lord Dennis revealed that when he asked the whistleblower to account for his allegations, Kamangila became defensive and eventually severed communication.

“It is ironic,” LordDenning noted, “that Kamangila, who has built his newfound fame on scrutinizing others, cannot handle even the most sincere questioning of his own actions. If he is confident in his claims, why not engage in open dialogue? Instead, he resorts to evasion and defensiveness, which raises questions about his motivations and the validity of his accusations.”

The Case of Victoria Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

The VPIL case stems from a 2013 Framework Agreement in which the Malawian government contracted VPIL as the sole supplier of specific pharmaceutical products for seven years. The agreement, signed under a previous administration, also granted VPIL a tax holiday to support its operations.

While the terms of the contract have raised eyebrows, particularly for creating a monopoly, LordDenning that the AG’s involvement was limited to addressing a claim by VPIL for unpaid debts. These claims were verified by the Ministry of Finance and CMST, which admitted to owing the company approximately $5.3 million and MK205 million.

“The AG acted based on the information provided by government entities,” LordDenning said. “Refusing to settle a legitimate claim would have constituted abuse of power and sent a dangerous message to investors that Malawi does not honor its contracts. Kamangila’s allegations fail to account for this context.”

Damage to Public Discourse

LordDenning also expressed concern over the broader implications of Kamangila’s approach. He warned that making sensational accusations without evidence could divert attention from genuine cases of corruption and create unnecessary political and social turmoil.

“Kamangila’s love for inflammatory rhetoric risks trivializing serious governance issues,” LordDenning stated. “Corruption is a real and pressing challenge in Malawi, but addressing it requires evidence, due process, and responsible advocacy. Reckless accusations do nothing but inflame public sentiment without delivering justice.”

A Call for Accountability and Transparency

Despite his criticism of Kamangila’s methods, LordDenning acknowledged the need for transparency and accountability in the VPIL case. He urged Parliament, through its relevant committees, to summon the Attorney General to clarify his role and address public concerns. He also called on Kamangila to provide any evidence he may have to Parliament or investigative bodies such as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) or the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA).

“If Kamangila has evidence of wrongdoing, he should present it through proper channels,” LordDenning said. “Parliament and oversight bodies are well-placed to investigate these claims and uncover the truth. What Malawi does not need is a trial by social media based on unverified claims.”

The Need for Balanced Scrutiny

LordDenning concluded his critique with a broader reflection on the principles of accountability. He argued that anyone who chooses to hold others accountable must also be prepared to face scrutiny.

“Scrutiny is not a one-way street,” he said. “Kamangila must recognize that his public allegations invite questions, and refusing to answer those questions undermines his credibility. If he genuinely cares about justice and transparency, he must subject himself to the same standards he expects of others.”

Looking Ahead

As the controversy unfolds, LordDenning’s remarks have added another layer of complexity to the debate. While Kamangila’s accusations have sparked public interest, the lack of concrete evidence leaves many unanswered questions. With calls for Parliament and investigative bodies to intervene, the focus now shifts to uncovering the truth and ensuring that justice prevails.

Whether Kamangila will rise to the challenge and provide substantiated proof remains to be seen. For now, his tactics and reactions have drawn sharp criticism from one of Malawi’s most respected legal minds, further complicating his position in this high-stakes public debate.

