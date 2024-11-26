UTM President Kabambe calls for SADC and AU intervention in Malawi’s political storm

The President of the United Transformation Movement (UTM), Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, has issued a public plea for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) to step in and help address Malawi’s escalating political and economic challenges.

Dr. Kabambe’s remarks come in the wake of widespread demonstrations across the country, driven by a deepening economic crisis, fuel shortages, and public dissatisfaction with President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration.

In an open letter addressed to President Chakwera, Dr. Kabambe outlined a six-point agenda, urging the government to act swiftly to stabilize the nation and avoid further turmoil.

In his letter, Dr. Kabambe highlighted the urgent need to address pressing national issues, including:

Fuel Shortages: The scarcity of fuel has led to soaring black-market prices, exacerbating the cost of living and hindering economic activity. Dr. Kabambe called for immediate measures to stabilize supply chains and reduce dependence on informal markets.

Rising Inflation: The relentless increase in inflation is eroding citizens’ purchasing power. He emphasized the need for robust fiscal and monetary policies to curb inflationary pressures.

Economic Revitalization: Dr. Kabambe advocated for strategic investments, support for local businesses, and job creation to revive Malawi’s ailing economy.

Corruption: He stressed the importance of combating corruption at all levels of government, calling for greater transparency and accountability.

Citizen Engagement: Open and inclusive dialogue with Malawians was underscored as a cornerstone of democratic governance.

Credible Elections: With elections on the horizon, Dr. Kabambe called for a transparent and fair electoral process to restore public trust in the country’s democratic institutions.

Amid growing public unrest, Dr. Kabambe urged SADC and the AU to step in as mediators to promote dialogue and prevent further instability. “Malawi is at a crossroads,” he wrote, “and the choices made today will determine the future of our democracy.”

The government has yet to officially respond to Dr. Kabambe’s letter. However, analysts predict that his call for regional intervention may add pressure on President Chakwera to take immediate and decisive actions to address the nation’s crises.

