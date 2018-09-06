Mbilizi-Sawerengela dumps DPP to join MCP: Supporters in Chiradzulu follow her

Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member Margaret Asalele Mbilizi Sawelengera who is wife to Malawi diplomat in Washington DC, Edward Sawelengela, has withdrawn her membership from the governing party to join the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mbilizi-Sawerengela has cited good leadership in the MCP and supposedly opportunity for leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera to form government in the next year’s elections as some of the reasons that have made her to join the party.

Speaking after she and other supporters of her in Chiradzulu joined MCP, Mbilizi-Sawerengera said she believes MCP is the only one that had the potential to revamp the economy of Malawi and fulfil the aspirations of Malawians.

She has since declared her intentions to contest as a member of parliament on MCP ticket in Chiradzulu Central constituency.

MCP vice president Sidik Mia said

He assured the defector that the party would ensure that it helps her win her parliamentary seat.

“We are delighted to welcome Mbilizi and scores of other DPP members in MCP. There are more to join MCP, watch the space,” said Mia confidently.

Mbilizi, an academician, has a Ph.D. from Indiana University, Bloomington.

