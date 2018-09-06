Rev Malongo elected new spiritual father of CCAP Livingsonia Synod

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sponsored candidate for the position of moderator of the Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP has miserably failed.

Reverend John Gondwe, a blue eyed cleric of the DPP collected 65 votes only after he was whipped by Reverend Isaac Malongo who amassed 285 votes to propel him to the powerful position of moderator of the synod.

Another blue eyed cleric of the DPP, Reverend John Baloyi, who sits on the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on the DPP ticket, got less than a handful of seven votes.

The DPP is said to have given out lots of money for campaign for Nyondo in a bid for the ruling party to reflex its authority over the synod which, in the past years, has been a vocal critic of the government.

Synod secretary general Reverend Levi Nyondo has openly criticized President Peter Mutharika, the Cabinet and the ruling party on various issues.

However, Rev. Gondwe had been single handedly inviting Mutharika and First Lady Gertrude Mutharika to Katoto CAAP where he officiates, drawing mixed reactions from the congregation and the synod.

Gondwe recently hit headlines when he openly criticized the Catholic church for allegedly endorsing vice president SaulosChilima for the presidency of the country, an allegation which has since been denied by the church’s head, His Grace Bishop Luke Msusa.

Rev Malongo as new moderator is now the spiritual father of the synod.

He has a Bachelors Degree from Zomba Theological College and a Master’s Degree in Theology from St. Paul’s University, Nairobi Campus in Kenya.

Malongo is married to Stainess and a father of two boys and a girl.

He is passionate to see theology positively impact the church and society.

