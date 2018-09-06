Rev Malongo elected new spiritual father of CCAP Livingsonia Synod

September 6, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 4 Comments

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sponsored candidate for the position of moderator of the Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP has miserably failed.

Rev. Isaac Malongo of CCAP Synod of Livingstonia

Rev John Gondwe: Lost

Reverend John  Gondwe, a blue eyed cleric of the DPP collected 65 votes only after he was whipped by Reverend Isaac Malongo who amassed 285 votes to propel him to the powerful position of moderator of the synod.

Another blue eyed cleric of the DPP, Reverend John Baloyi, who sits on the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on the DPP ticket, got less than a handful of seven votes.

The DPP is said to have given out lots of money for campaign for Nyondo in a bid for the ruling party to reflex its authority over the synod which, in the past years, has been a vocal critic of the government.

Synod secretary general Reverend Levi Nyondo has openly criticized President Peter Mutharika, the Cabinet and the ruling party on various issues.

However, Rev. Gondwe had been single handedly inviting Mutharika and First Lady Gertrude Mutharika to Katoto CAAP where he officiates, drawing mixed reactions from the congregation and the synod.

Gondwe recently hit headlines when he openly criticized the Catholic church for allegedly endorsing vice president SaulosChilima for the presidency of the country, an allegation which has since been denied by the church’s head, His Grace Bishop Luke Msusa.

Rev Malongo as new moderator is now the spiritual father of the synod.

He has a Bachelors Degree from Zomba Theological College and   a Master’s Degree in Theology from St. Paul’s University, Nairobi Campus in Kenya.

Malongo is married to Stainess and a father of two boys and a girl.

He is passionate to see theology positively impact the church and society.

2019 Boma
Guest
2019 Boma

Mpakana a busa kukhala mtambo mtambo koma kwavuta congrats Rev Malongo for shaming these Devils

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
LEGO
Guest
LEGO

That is the way to go by showing them that money can not buy your vote but the will and decision matters most.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
pathfinder
Guest
pathfinder

mukungoti chilichonse cholakwika olo choipa dpp this dpp that?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes ago
Mchacha the Terrorist
Guest
Mchacha the Terrorist

@ Pathfinder
The answer is very simple chicken brain. DPP is a criminal entreprise . It’s the devil himself. I guess you have an answer to your question DPP follower.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
VVVVVVV
Guest
VVVVVVV

Point of collection:Rev Isaac Malongo is the Synod moderator elect,What it means is that Rev Malongo will be the synod moderator after 2 yrs from now.Meanwhile Rev Df Chipofya is the synod moderator for CCAP Synod of Livingstonia.In brief,it is a four year term,2yrs as moderator elect,the remaining 2 as synod moderator.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes ago

