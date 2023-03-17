MBS certifies 59 companies, institutions in Central Region

Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has awarded quality certificates to 59 companies and institutions in the Central Region for demonstrating consistent compliance of various standards of products.

MBS Director of Metrology Services, Thom Senganimalunje, said during the 2023 MBS Awards of permits, designation and management systems certificates programme in Lilongwe that the local certification scheme is the first step towards earning international recognition.

“We need small and medium enterprises to prioritize quality of their products to reach that level,” he said.

Senganimalunje said when a product is certified by the MBS it means that there is safety for human consumption.

MBS has awarded 178 companies with quality certificates in the country with 135 as new awardees while 43 are renewals.

Linde Hotel was among the hospitality industry that was recognized by MBS.

The hotel’s marketing manager Ivy Chinkhuntha said MBS certification will enhance operations at the hotel.

“This is an advantage to the hotel as most people would want to know the safety of what they are consuming from our place,” she said

Chinkhuntha said they have been always provide good quality services to their customers but the coming in of the certificate is a confirmation of their good products and services.

