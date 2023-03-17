Malawian wife hacks Belgium husband over marital dispute

Police in Nkhata Bay have arrested a Malawian woman for hacking her Belgium husband with an axe over marital dispute.

Police say 41 year old Jurgen Van Caelenberg from Belgium was rushed to hospital following the hacking.

His 38 year old wife, Ellen Khaula of Traditional Authority Mwalweni in Rumphi is currently in police custody.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

Nkhata-Bay police spokesperson, Sergeant Kondwani James has confirmed the incident saying Khaula is currently in police custody and has since been charged with a case of causing grievance harm.

Nkhata-Bay district assistant health promotion officer, Milika Khoza said the victim, Caelenberg has since been treated as an outpatient.

