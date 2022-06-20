MBTS laments less donation of blood in the north

The Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) has lamented poor turnout of people to donate blood in the northern region.

Public Relations Officer for MBTS, Mphatso Badala, said the northern region has 13,000 people that donate blood but MBTS wishes the figure could go up to 20,000.

Badala was speaking during the commemoration of the 2022 World Blood Donor Day in Mzuzu.

He added that it was important for people to understand the importance of donating blood and refuted rumours that patients are asked to buy blood in hospitals, saying blood is transfused to patients for free.

“We rely on school children and students in collecting blood but now we are engaging traditional leaders because people are always available within their areas as they don’t close as students do.

“We want to establish a good working relationship with these leaders and educate people on the importance of donating blood so that we can always come into villages, churches and companies to collect blood when schools have closed,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer for Mzuzu City, Gomezgani Nyasulu, encouraged people to donate blood to save lives.

“We realise that blood is very vital in a person’s life. We need to develop a culture of donating blood to save lives,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Soko who has donated blood thirty eight times urged Malawians to always donate blood. Sixteen people received certificates for donating blood several times.

The day was commemorated under the theme Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!