M’buka CCAP Nursery Choir to launch ‘Mtanda’ album

M’buka CCAP nursery Choir has assured all the gospel music lovers in Lilongwe that all is set for their long awaited launch of their 8 track album titled Mtanda.

Powered by Brenda Onsewa Music Promotion, the launch is scheduled to take place this coming Sunday on 28th July 2019 at M’buka CCAP church in the capital, Lilongwe.

Recorded at anointed records by Norman Phiri, the album among others contain songs like Chiyembekezo, muyimilanji, ndifuna inu yesu, yesu ndi njira and tidzafunafuna.



Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, promoter Brenda Onsewa said people should expect a wonderful album launch saying all the preparations are done.

“We are done with all the preparations, people should expect fireworks. All the supporting artists including Skeffa Chimoto, Favoured Martha, Precious Faziri, Henry Masamba and Evance Meleka have confirmed their presence,” she said

According to Onsewa, some of the gospel musicians to spice up the event are marvellous deeds, Alex Nkalo, Walusungu Kishombe, Frank Mbando, Norman Phiri, Kasemba Chisomo Women’s Choir and M’buka Chigwirizano Choir.

She further said the album carries a strong message of hope that will encourage those who are facing challenges in life.

Confirming his presence, Evance Meleka said he is prepared enough to give the electric performance that many people are going to enjoy.

“I am set and prepared enough to give people the best, let them come in large numbers, they will not regret,” he said

Slated to start at 12 o’clock in the afternoon, the show will attract an entry fee of K1000 per head.

