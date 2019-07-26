Supporters in verbal challenge ahead of BT derby

As arch rivalry between Malawi’s old soccer giants return this Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, leaders of the sides, Nyasa Big Bullets and Wanderers have engaged in verbal combat on who is collecting three points over the other.

In a programme called Nyambwali-Nyambwali Sports on Mibawa Television last Wednesday night, host Peter Fote engaged Be Forward Wanderers supporters Chairperson and his counterpart Stone Mwamadi to express their personal views ahead of the titanic clash.

Remarks from the two leaders reminded people that have followed the two sides for so long the way Raphael Nasimba of Bullets and the late John Green Malunga of Wanderers used to fight verbally before, during and after this famous derby but without creating any feud whatsoever.

“I am sending this message to Stone Mwamadi and the entire Bullets family. On Saturday we are blessing a marriage of Wanderers to Bullets. Bullets can’t beat Wanderers now. The Nomads will get three points,” said Mkunika.

But stone hearted Stone Mwamadi quashed Mkunika’s sentiments saying there is no way Wanderers can beat Bullets in the Saturday’s match as statistics already show Bullets’ superiority over Wanderers in the past five years.

“I feel pity for Mervin Mkunika. Wanderers should take care. Beware Wanderers! Wanderers will actually gift us three points this Saturday. Beware Wanderers!” remarked Mwamadi.

Out of the ten meetings between the two sides in the past five seasons Bullets have beaten Wanderers in six games while four of them ended in draws.

“There is always pride at stake when these two sides meet. I think Bullets are meeting Wanderers at a wrong time when their squad has been hit by serious injuries. If there is time for Wanderers to beat Bullets; this is the time. However, anything can happen in this derby,” retorted Andrew Cane Chilapondwa, an analyst on Mibawa Television.

