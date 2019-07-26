Minister visits Mangochi boy scalded for ‘misusing’ K100, shocked

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Mary Navicha says she is shocked with the conduct of a Mangochi woman who scalded her five year-old son for allegedly misusing K100.

Zeliya Kasiya allegedly scalded both hands of Dalitso Banda on July 19 2019 after the minor ‘misused’ the money at the market where he was sent to buy items.

When some community members noticed the boy’s critical condition, they alerted police who rushed to the scene and issues a report to enable him to receive medical attention.

However, speaking in an interview on Thursday when he visited the victim at Mangochi District Hospital, Navicha said she was shocked by Kasiya’s ill –treatment of the child.

“This is an innocent child who did not deserve this punishment. This is violence of the highest order against children.

“I will ensure that such parents face the law. Such women will be prosecuted to protect children and to end such violence,” said the minister.

Navicha asked the district’s social welfare officers to ensure that the woman faces trial and that the other children in the family are well taken care.

Meanwhile, Mangochi police station spokesperson Rhodrick Maida said the mother was arrested, but was given bail t take care of the child before her case is taken to court.

Zenasi John Banda, the boy’s father, thanked the minister for paying them a visit.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :