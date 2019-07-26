Malawi’s youngest MP Magonjwa applauded for reconciling two warring chieftains 

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Malunga Phiri, on Thursday applauded Member of Parliament for Machinga South East, Fyness Magonjwa for playing a huge role in uniting two warring chieftains.

The Minister said this after elevating the two warring senior chiefs — Mtumbwinda and Chikweu to Traditional Authority (TA) at a colorful function that was held at Chikweu Primary school and was graced by Magondjwa herself, Machinga Central East MP Daud Chikwanje, Paramount Chief Kawinga, District Commissioner Bester Mandele and Machinga District Council chairperson Alexander Shoti among others.

These two chiefs are related by family blood but disputes arose some 18 years ago when each of them was claiming ownership of the chieftaincy in which other interested family members were also claiming a right to it.

Having seen this feud was not being solved amicably, the 25-year-old MP Magondjwa herself decided to approach the two families and after lengthy talks she met the Minister soon after his appointment where she proposed to solve the problem by elevating each of the two chiefs to TAs and it has worked wonders.

“I am proud today that these two families listened to the plea from their young daughter to bring sanity to this area so that she can have peace in executing her development agendas.

“We in the Ministry are proud of the role she played in unifying a warring family. I wouldn’t have come here to perform this function if it hadn’t been for her intervention.

“She is your daughter who is a peace loving person and for her to execute her development agenda she needed the services of you as traditional leaders and she thought it best to reconcile you by giving each one of you his own jurisdiction.”

The Minister asked the two chiefs to remain united for the good of their community and he also asked the DC and Paramount Chief Kawinga to continue monitoring the now calm situation.

“By electing her as your MP, you have done the government a very huge favour because you have given us a progressive youth. Please love your people and unite them to forget what transpired,” he said.

Magonjwa, who is the youngest legislator in the august House, said she was very appreciative of the Minister for accepting her to mediate the dispute and applauded the two families for accept her as their peacemaker.

“Young as I am, it was not easy to approach the two warring chiefs. There had been very bitter fights between the two blood families but I am very proud that this has come to an end.

“The bitter fights between the two affected the peace that we are supposed to enjoy and now that this is water under the bridge, I urge you that we should now work together to develop this area,” she said, amid a wide round of applause from the exuberant crowd.

The Minister then asked Paramount Chief Kawinga to publicly unite the two chiefs by holding their hands and making them embrace each other.

The Paramount Chief also asked the two chiefs to forget everything and forge the way together.

He said it is normal for families to hold grudges against each other but it’s imperative that someone should always come to mediate, which Magonjwa has successfully done.

“That’s the quality of a leader we need, one who has the passion of working together with other leaders for the good of the community. You have done us very proud,” he said.

