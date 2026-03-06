MC Chris Loka Launches Project to Renovate His Former School in Blantyre

One of Malawi’s emerging masters of ceremony, Chris Loka, has launched a project to renovate classrooms at Chilaweni Community Day Secondary School in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre, where he studied from 2004 to 2008.

Loka, who is also the founder of the Mupacho Initiative, an organisation that inspires secondary school students and mobilises resources to support needy learners, said he was moved to act after noticing the poor condition of the classrooms at his former school.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of building materials at the school on Thursday, Loka said it was disheartening to see that the classrooms were in a deteriorated state, with badly damaged floors.

“As someone who once used these same classrooms, I felt it was my responsibility to take action and help renovate them,” he said.

Loka expressed excitement that the project has finally commenced, adding that the school played a significant role in shaping his career and personal development.

“I am happy that we have finally started the project. I really wanted to make a difference at this school because this is where my journey was shaped,” he said.

Deputy Headteacher Maggie Mwalabu commended Loka for the initiative, describing his gesture as exemplary.

“We are happy that one of our alumni, Chris Loka, has returned to make a difference at his former school. It is not easy for people to remember where they come from, but he has shown a great example. May God bless him for this wonderful job,” she said.

A Form Two student, Titus Chibaba, also thanked Loka for the project, saying students had been learning in dusty classrooms due to the damaged floors.

“We were learning in dusty classrooms, which caused flu and coughing. Some students were even absent from school because of illnesses caused by the dust.

“On behalf of my fellow students, we thank Chris Loka for considering us. We have heard a lot about him, and knowing that he also walked through these corridors inspires us,” He said

