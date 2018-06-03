Mchacha faces sharp criticism for insulting the Kaliati family

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha is facing sharp criticism for humiliating husband to Chilima Movement official Patricia Kaliati and calling her an idiot.

On Saturday, Mchacha asked Angie Kaliati, husband to Patricia to stand up during a political rally held by President Peter Mutharika at Limbuli in Mulanje.

Kaliati obeyed, briefly waved and sat down when Mchacha said: “You know sometimes it happens that you are a good husband but it just happens that you married an idiot who drinks water used for shaving.”

This has prompted a barrage of criticisms to both Mchacha and Angie Kaliati on social media platforms.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party legislator Khumbize Kandodo accused the ruling DPP of promoting culture of demeaning and insulting women whilst politician and former deputy minister Roy Coomsy said Mchacha went overboard, saying this was no longer politics.

A Times Group editor Madalitso Musa described Mchacha an “idiot too” for insulting somebody’s wife.

Manice Dawood had a weird thinking though as she said if she were Patricia Kaliati, she would have cut Angie’s pritate parts for soliciting the insults when he attended the rally.

Meanwhile, some legal minds say former First Lady Callista Mutharika can succesfully sue the DPP secretary general Grazider Jeffrey for defamation after Jeffrey said the former first lady killed former president Bingu wa Mutharika.

A postmortem report on the death of Bingu showed he died of cadiac arrest.

