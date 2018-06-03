Chimunthu to bounce back in frontline politics, tipped to be next DPP SG

Former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Henry Chimunthu Banda is set to bounce back in frontline politics after a five year sabbatical in active politics.

DPP secretary general Grazider Jeffrey told a presidential rally on Saturday in Mulanje that the party cant wait to work with him again.

“Where someone has resigned, there is a vacancy,” said Jeffrey indirectly referring to vice president Saulos Chilima and his movement.

She said the coming back of Chimunthu Banda and Uladi Mussa is boosting political morale in the DPP camp.

Nyasa Times understand DPP administrated. Secretary Francis Mphepo to Jeffrey not to compete with Chimunthu at the convention so that he gets his Secretary General post back.

Late president Bingu wa Mutharika secured a landslide victory in 2009 when Chimunthu was SG.

Meanwhile, President Peter Mutharika has said primary elections for pariamentary and local government aspirants will take place in August and September.

Mutharika said the holding of the primaries is an indication the party is democratic.

