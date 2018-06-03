DPP Mulanje south committee fleeces party candidates

Ruling Democratic Progressive (DPP) Mulanje South constituency has come under severe fire for demanding K350000 for those aspiring to be MPs on the party ticket and K180000 for those wishing to be councillors.

The committee last week summoned those wishing to stand on the DPP ticket for screening and vetting

One of candidates said he was shocked when the committee officials demanded K180000 if his name was to be vetted.

“I protested, I challenged them to produce documentary evidence from party headquarters but they failed,” he said.

A Mr Chilewe paid K100000 but said this was out of his will.

District governor Richard Beyadi said the candidates were not forced to pay but donated any amount they had jusj to help the committee.

Bon Kalindo, the sitting MP did not turn up for the screening exercise, an indication he might not seek reelection on DPP ticket.

