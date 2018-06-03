Malawi Catholic Church tells Chilima to heed to calls for presidential run in 2019

Malawi’s influential Catholic Church has told vice president Saulos Chilima to heed to calls to stand for presidency in watershed May 2019 Trioartite Elections.

Chilima, a new political sensation on the block has taken the ruling DPP elite by surprise with his movement which seeks to oust President Peter Mutharika as party president at the convention.

But he faces hurdles in the party race as his supporters are being barred from the convention which is set to rubber stamp the endorsed Mutharika as the torch bearer.

Father John Chithonje of Dedza Diocese told Chilima during the commeration of the 50th anniversary celebrations of St Kizito Minor Seminary on Saturday in Dedza to take up the challenge.

“You should heed the call as Samuel did in the Bible,” said Father Chithonje.

He said the church was impressed with the vice president’s style of leadership which he said was needed to improve the quality of ordinary lives.

The Archbishop of the diocese Tarsizio Ziyaye just wished the veep all the best.

In response, Chilima said he would heed the call on the third time calling.

Chilima has not openly said he would be availing himself for the presidency but the Chilima movement officials say they will pursuers him to run.

The Catholic church endorsement of his candidature is a big political boost.

The church has over five million membeship.

The endorsement has also dampened the political spirits of p Mutharika and his ruling Democratic Progressive Party who on Saturday were on whistle stop tour in the Lhomwe Belt dousing water on the fired up Chilima movement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :