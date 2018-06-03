Nyasa Bullets frustrated in Karonga after barren draw: Malawi TNM Super League

Pacesetters in the TNM Super League, Nyasa Big Bullets , were on Sartuday understandably frustrated after Karonga United held then to a barren draw at Karonga Stadium.

The match which was played in front of a huge crowd was characterized by wastefulness in front of goal by the two sides as clear goal scoring chances went begging time after time.

The creditable point takes Karonga United up to 7th in the table with 10 points from 8 matches while the unbeaten Bullets now have 18 points from also 8 matches, extending their lead on the summit of the league to 5 points over second place Silver Strikers having played a game more.

The crocodiles made a spanking start to the game and should have taken an early led in the 6th minute but midfield maestro Shalif Chamama’s rasping strike from the edge of the penalty area went narrowly wide of Labson Chiyenda’s goal.

Despite the home side making a faster start to the game the Blantyre giants looked dangerous on the counter attack with the impressive Mike Mkwate at the heart of Bullets’s attacks and Brighton Munthali and Presious Phiri went close to breaking the deadlock with headers.

However, despite enjoying a lion share of possession in the first half Bullets were forced to settle for a goalless draw in the first half by the battling newly promoted Ingwinas.

In the second half the Blantyre based giants started off where they had left, exerting pressure on Karonga United tiring defense, playing off some neat one touch football but Mkwate and Munthali failed to capitalize on chances that they created shooting narrowly wide inside the penalty area in the 51st and 64th minute respectively.

United substitute Gule Mwaisope should of glabbed a late winner for the home side but headed over the bar unmarked in side the six yard box in the 87th minute from Chisomo Masiya’s right wing cross.

Speaking in a post-match interview Karonga United coach Christopher Nyambose, lamented his sides composure in front of goal.

“We played well against a giant and I’m pleased with that but with the clear goal scoring chances that we had we should have taken all the three points,” he bemoaned.

However Big Bullets assistant coach Elia Kananji, said his team offered very little quality in attack.

“We didn’t play that well today like usual so we are happy to go home with a point in a difficult stadium and team. The season is long so we will have other opportunities to collect maximum points,” he said.

