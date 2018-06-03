Dwangwa force Tigers to 3-3 draw

Dwangwa United fought back for a point against Azam Tigers on Saturday in the TNM Super League at Mulanje Park Stadium.

The goals were scored by Sam Gunda with a brace while for Tigers Peter Kasonga scored twice and Muhammad Paison with the other goal.

Tigers slack defending almost saw them suffer their sixth defeat of the season.

The home side looked exciting at the start, and they pushed the sugarcane growers to defend with their backs against the wall, with Peter Kasonga, especially, causing problems for the visitors.

On several occassions,Dwangwa defence went to sleep as they allowed Tigers strikers space to take shots on the edge of the box.

Dwangwa came out for the second half more lively, but they also misused too many scoring opportunities.

After the game,Tigers team manager,Robin Alufandika described the outcome of the game as a set back to their title challenge.

Alufandika said they did not expect a draw but was quick to stress that Tigers will be back to winning ways soon.

Dwangwa United Coach Llyod Nkhwazi praised his boys for the fight back and said a point away from home is not bad

