KB whack Mzuni 2-0:Malawi TNM Super League

Mzuni FC went down 2 nil against Kamuzu Barracks at home, Mzuzu Stadium, on Saturday in ascrappy game played before a sizeable crowd.

A serious collision between Kamuzu Barracks captain Gift Mbwana and Mzuni’s SugzoMwakasinga in the early minutes of the game saw Mbwana handing over the captain’s arm band to veteran World Mkuliwa as he paved way for Blessings Kawanga in the 13th minute.

When play resumed in the 14th minute, a long high ball from the middle of the park found danger man Manase Chiyesa upfront and all he did was just to chip the ball over advancing goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira and watched the ball as it sunk into the students’ net. One nil.

The students failed to gain their rhythm throughout the entire first half.

In the second half, Mzuni tried to terrorize the soldiers’ goal area but Pilirani Makupe, Sam Chivunde, Pempho Kamsichili and World Mkuliwa were solid at the back.

In the 73rd minute, Chimwemwe Chisambi laid the ball square from the left flank for Francisco Kamzeka who never hesitated to unleash a thunderous shot from outside the penalty area and the ball was unstoppable as it squeaked past the goal line on the far right hand side of goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira to put the game at 2 nil.

Chiyesa would have claimed a brace six minutes later when he, alone in front of goal, blasted the ball over the cross bar.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Kamuzu Barracks Assistant Coach Ted Kalinda said it felt good to collect three points against Mzuni away.

“We agreed to get 3 points against Mzuni and it has worked. The boys worked hard and we hopeto continue doing well in the forthcoming games,” he added.

But the losing coach Alex Ngwira said, “We did not play our game. We were emulating their type of play and things didn’t work out but this is something that can be worked on when we return to our drawing board.”

