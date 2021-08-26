Mchacha, former PS Njoloma and LWB’s Mwenye arrested over govt-settled honeymoon bills

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Minister of Irrigation and Water Development, Charles Mchacha, over allegations that he influenced Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) to pay bills for his honeymoon at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

Mchacha has been nabbed alongside his then ministry’s Principal Secretary (PS), Dr. Henrie Njoloma and Moses Mwenye.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of Parliament for Thyolo West is alleged to have abused his office by directing Njoloma to facilitate access to lodging services and foodstuffs for his advantage and for the advantage of others at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre using Government of Malawi funds for personal gain under the pretext of lobbying for adjustment of water tariffs.

A statement from the Bureau, which its Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala has signed, further states that Njoloma, being PS for the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Development and Mwenye, who was the Acting Chief Executive Officer for LWB, aided, and abetted Mchacha to abuse his office by initiating and instructing the process of preparing payment, using government funds for lodging services, and beverages at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

“On 24th August 2020, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) received a complaint alleging that Lilongwe Water Board paid for Hon. Charles Mchacha’s honeymoon at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre. On 26th August 2021, the ACB arrested Hon. Charles Mchacha, Dr. Henrie Njoloma and Mr. Moses Mwenye,” reads the statement in part.

Ndala says the trio will be charged with abuse of office contrary to Section 25B (1) as read with Section 35 of the Corrupt Practices Act, neglect of duty and theft by conversion contrary to Section 121 and 270 as read with Section 278 of the Penal Code, respectively.

“They will be taken to Court after the Bureau has interviewed them,” concludes the statement.

