Mchacha raps Mutharika, DPP

Court reinstated regional governor for the south turned rebel, Charles Mchacha has told party president Peter Mutharika to hand over power to his successor after the July convention.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday in Lilongwe, Mchacha said the current endorsements of Mutharika by some party members are against the party constitution.

While urging Mutharika not to be overtaken by what he called greedy leaders who want to promote their political agendas and enrich themselves behind the party’s leader, Mchacha called on Mutharika to come out clear on his position to bring back sanity in the party.

“The current endorsements of Mutharika are questionable. Mutharika has never spoken about it, and it’s like they are forcing him.

“He has told us on a number of occasions that he will hand over power in July this year at the party convention. Mutharika is a very decent man and cannot support these endorsements.”

Mchacha said the party should give a level playing field to all who want to contest for the party presidency other than firing people for presenting dissenting views.

He said Mutharika should immediately reinstate all those that have been fired from the party as one of the rebuilding strategy. Among others, Mchacha had given an example of senior members such as Grizelder Jeffrey, Kondwani Nankhumwa and all those they were relieved from their positions. He is also calling on the party to remain united so as to become strong ahead of the 2025 general elections. Mutharika’s spokesperson who also speaks for the party, Shadreck Namalomba said the press conference was illegal just as the use of party colours, saying Mchacha did not get permission to use them.

