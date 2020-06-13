Mchacha taunts Chilima, says Malawi VP lying on one million jobs

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the South, Charles Mchacha has mocked UTM leader and Tonse Alliance running mate in the forthcoming fresh presidential election Saulos Klaus Chilima over his 1 million jobs campaign promise, saying it is a far-fetched dream.

Speaking at Nyambadwe Ground in Ndirande, Blantyre, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 when President Arthur Peter Mutharika officially launched construction of two Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward stadia, Mchacha said Chilima has miserably failed to perform and deliver as state Vice President over the time he has held the position and what could be his magic this time around.

“He is a big dreamer; he drives his official car; he carries fertilizer bags; and he has offered himself various cabinet positions should they win. Is that not being greedy? How can that greedy person be claiming that he would create 1 million jobs? Don’t listen to such crap,” said Mchacha, attracting a deafening applause from thousands of enthusiastic DPP followers.

The governor, who also serves as Minister of Irrigation and Water Development, said Malawians’ hope rests solely rests on President Mutharika, who has demonstrated unreserved resolve to develop this country through various tangible social and economic development projects.

“These stadium projects that His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has launched today is a clear manifestation of his steadfastness quest for improved social and economic development status of the country.

“These two projects will create jobs for hundreds of people. This is the employment we should be talking about not mere campaign rhetoric,” said the flamboyant regional governor.

Commenting on the K2 trillion national budget that Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamveka presented in Parliament on Friday, Mchacha said it addresses pertinent social and economic development challenges and aspirations among Malawians.

“The national budget bodes well with the DPP’s national social and economic development agenda under the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. During presentation of the budget, the Leader of Opposition and other members of the opposition were seemingly amused by the contents and looked quite uncomfortable at the realization that were beating them at their own game. They looked on in disbelief,” said Mchacha.

In the budget, government has made substantial tax adjustments and completely removed taxes on income for religious leaders, among others.

“It is evident now that the DPP government is making tremendous strides towards reducing poverty through rapid social and economic development and adoption of policy measures for cushioning vulnerable groups,” said Mchacha.

On the President’s choice of UDF President Atupele Muluzi as his running mate in the forthcoming fresh presidential election, Mchacha said the DPP is excited because Atupele Muluzi is a young visionary politician who brings the necessary value for winning the election with a landslide.

“The choice of Atupele has taken the aspirations of young Malawians into consideration. Our aspirations are now genuinely represented at the highest national leadership level. We say thank you Your Excellency,” he said.

He informed the President to “relax” as the young politicians in the DPP and UDF, including DPP Vice President for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa, will campaign tirelessly for APM’s victory.

“I urge everyone of you to come out in large numbers on whichever appointed date for elections to vote for APM for continued social and economic development,” said Mchacha.

