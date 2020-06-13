I am developing Malawi youth, sports – Mutharika

President Arthur Peter Mutharika says there is a direct link between the development of sports and the development of the youth.

Mutharika was speaking at Nyambadwe School Ground in Ndirande township after inaugurating construction work for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers stadiums.

“By developing sports in the country, I am directly developing the youth. I am set to empower young people in the country that is why out of 32 cabinet ministers 16 are young people,” said Mutharika.

The Malawi leader described the two teams as a hub of football in the country saying for over half a century, they have contributed great footballers for both Malawi and continent of Africa.

Mutharika also seized the moment to condemn political violence in the country. He said since launched violent protests, the country has lost a whopping K62 billion.

Taking his turn, Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu thanked President Mutharika for the project saying it would go a long way into empowering the two teams financially.

“You have not only given the two teams a permanent home, but you have also given them a permanent source of income. The football fraternity will forever be grateful” said Nyamilandu.

During the function, Mutharika donated two buses to the two teams.

Big Bullets stadium is being constructed at Moneymen in Zingwangwa, while the Wanderers one is at Soche

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!