MCP and UDF back BB, Nomads stadia project in national budget
The only two parties who can give official response to the national budget statement in Parliament, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) have spoken in support of the Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets stadium projects.
President Peter Mutharika during the May 21 Tripartite Elections campaign promised to build stadia for the country’s two top teams and an allocation of K1.6 billion has been made in the 2019/20 National Budget.
Presenting the budget response on behalf of MCP in parliament on Tuesday, MCP spokesperson on budget and finance, Collins Kajawa, said amid the political uncertainty and economic gloom, football is supposed to be a uniting factor.
“ MCP and many of us in this august House are football lovers and the majority of us could be supporters of either Nyasa Big Bullets or Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.
“It is strange, therefore, that the issue of budgetary allocation towards the construction of stadiafor our two most popular teams in the country has turned out to be divisive issue among
Malawians. Let us refrain from using football as a pony to satisfy our political egos,” said Kajawa.
He said what has been of concern to the opposition MPC is not necessarily that the government wants to financially support these two football powerhouses “but it is the manner in which the proposed fundingis planned to be done which raises a red flag.”
Kajawa proposed that “government should use the Public Private Partnership framework in consultation with the owners of the two teams.”
On its part, UDF spokesman on finance, Ishmael Nkumba said the money allocated to the project is “not enough to build such infrastructure” and cautioned government not to turn that budget line as” a political statement.”
Commenting on the stadi projects, Chairperson of the Budget and Finance Committee of Parliament, Sosten Gwengwe, said Public Finance Management Act should be followed.
Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Principal Secretary Chancy Simwaka told a cluster meeting of Parliament last week in Lilongwe that the facilities will belong to government.
We do not need such stupid reasoning. There are so many other needs that demand funding from the government. Most Malawians live in villages far away from soccer stadiums and have neither the will or the means to visit them. What they need is better housing, health care, education, adequate food and clothing, etc.
you are wrong, Mtambo and Trapence said the same thing .. No national budget for this but government should help the owners of the club through private public partnership… they can help them get loans … ETC or APMyo awapatse zanthumba
now i can sense in mcp mps thats the type of reasoning we want. football unify us, so that is keep up
Ma MP ndi Mbuzi kwambiri, chifukwa inu ndi ma family anu mukadwala mumathamangira zipatala za kunja kuli kusoweka chithanizo mu dziko lathu muno. But you are busy backing ma stadium. Kodi ma stadium wo azapereka mankhwala ku anthu ovutika akumuzife. Am a Nomad fan ndipo ndimanhamuka pa Dedza kukawonera mpira wa Noma ku Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu as well as ku Karonga kumene. BUT AM AGAINST GOVERNMENT USINH TAX MONEY TO BUILD STADIUMS FOR PRIVATELY OWNED TEAMS. Za ziiiiiii mxm.
Yes Chitukuko ndikukhala ndi best healthy facilities, vibrant economy narrowing gap between upper & lower classes by creating the middle class. Infrastructure in the form of roads NOT stadiums. Industries that can produce materials not building stadiums with imported materials. Useless. You go to sports when the health is good not going to the stadium when stampede happens you dont have the capacity to clinically help the people what’s that? In Malawi soccer is NOT commercial like other countries that is stupidity.
Peter is right but must find different source and NOT taxpayers money. Zabedwa mokwanira tiyeni tigule mankhwala and pay Doctors and all hospital workers handsomely.
exactly … other source not taxes …
Kodi pablic private framework ndi chain?
Stress is reduced when people are watching football especially when their team is winning. Stress causes a lot of health problems. Therefore, by building stadia the Govt is indirectly preventing many healthy conditions. Read on community health needs assessment you will learn that stadia are important facilities in promotion of a health nation. PREVENTIVE INTERVENTIONS ARE CHEAPER THAN CURATIVE INTERVENTIONS
Stupid Comment by a stupid person. Government allocates budgets to all depts and budgeting for the Construction of Stadiums can in no way affect the Budgets of Ministry of Healthy and Education which always are allocated huge amounts every year. If the Ministry of Health is failing you can not contribute that to Ministry of Sports, Doctors, Nurses,Clinical Officers and Administrators steal a lot in Government Hospitals and if there are no Medicines its because Doctors transfer medicines to their private practices