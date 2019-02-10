MCP aspirant MP to deal with killing of people with albinism

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament (MP) aspirant for Zomba Central, Stephen Burges says he will advocate for the protection of vulnerable people including those with albinism who are currently being murdered and tortured.

Burges, who is also a person with albinism, said this at Mponda Teacher Development Centre Thursday when he presented his nomination papers alongside ward councilors within Zomba Central which is mostly areas within the Zomba City.

“I will strongly advocate for the rights of vulnerable people including people with albinism,” the aspiring legislature said, adding that he would also facilitate various development activities to transform lives of people in Zomba Central.

He noted that people in Zomba Central were facing a number of socio-economic challenges including low capital for small and medium scale businesses.

Burges and ward councilors in Zomba have been flocking to their respective centres to present nomination papers from Monday to Friday this week.

