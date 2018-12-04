MCP brands DPP a ‘Kambelembele’ govt: Chimwendo, Kunkuyu and Lunguzi talk tough

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) top brass took turns in branding governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as a “kambelembele” [crooked] administration because lits eaders are busy enriching themselves through corrupt means and that the party carries abductions and killings.

The outspoken National Youth Director for MCP Richard Chimwendo Banda, the political podium fierce orator of the moment, was the first to raise the tempo of attacks at a rally in Monkey Bay, Mangochi on Sunday.

Chimwendo Banda speaking tough said” Malawians are tired” of the DPP misrule.

He accused the DPP of abolishing Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations, saying MCP will reinstate JCE when it forms government after May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Chimwendo accused President Peter Mutharika for approving the abolition of JCE examinations.

“What Peter Mutharika did to remove JCE examinations is retrogressive to education,” he said.

Capital Hill argues that the new system will promote continuous assessment from Form One through to Form Four as schools will be able to thoroughly cover the curriculum.

Under the new system, candidates who will fail Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations will be awarded a Certificate of Completion to recognise that they went through, and completed secondary education.

But Chimwendo said JCE was there for assessment, after two years of secondary education how are students performing.

He said Malawi needs new leadership and the Presidency as a package of Mutharika and second-in-command Saulos Chilima (who resigned from DPP and is leading new party, UTM) should all go.

“The four years suffering Malawians have endured, it is because of these two, Chilima and Mutharika,” said Chimwendo, a legislator from Dowa.

Dedza East legislator and MCP director of recruitment, Juliana Lunguzi, took to the podium denouncing corruption, saying it is worsening, citing the K145 million which was corruptly deposited into a DPP account for which President Mutharika is the sole signatory.

“We are tired of these thieves,” said Lunguzi.

Taking his turn, MCP campaign director Moses Kunkuyu said DPP has strayed from its campaign promises, especially those that were made for Mangochi.

He said DPP promised to construct a university and an airport in the lakeshore district but has not done that.

Kunkuyu said DPP promised to construct a 20 000 capacity stadium in Mangochi bit only constructed brick wall at the existing community ground- but the facility cannot even take 10 000.

He also said DPP were killers of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) corporate affairs director Issa Njauju, whose bereaved family is from Mangochi and they still seek justice from a politically motivated killing .

“People of Mangochi should reject killers of Njaunju, killers of Robert Chasowa [Chasowa had published anti-government pamphlets before being murdered by DPP thugs in September 2011],” said Nkukuyu.

He said: “We will name the Mangochi Stadium when we upgrade it as Issa Njaunju Stadium.”

Njauju was killed on July 4 2015 and his body was found half-buried behind the presidential villas in Lilongwe while his official vehicle was burnt to ashes at Mtsiriza, a peri-urban township west of Area 47 in the capital city.

Motives of the murder remain unknown just as the identities of those behind the heinous crime.

Government has over the years come under intense public pressure to bring to justice those responsible.

Kunkuyu continued to accuse the DPP for failing to fight corruption because they are thriving on wrongful enrichment.

“This is a kambelembele government,” said Kunkuyu.

He said Malawians have a great opportunity to usher in leaders with vision to develop the country, saying the current leaders in power are “thieves and corrupt.”

Kunkuyu said without genuinely fighting corruption and seeking to end ills that have confounded this nation, DPP stand no chance of returning to power in 2019.

Converting public resources to personal fortunes should not be allowed in Malawi, said the MCP campaigner in chief.

He touted Chakwera, the former evangelist, to be the transformation leader Malawi needs, ably assisted by Alhaj Muhammad Sidik Mia, who was declared the running mate for MCP torch bearer in the presidential race.

Earlier, Chakwera condemned the DPP and its leadership for incidences where his party’s flags were pulled down and burnt to ashes around Mtakataka Primary School area, venue of the MCP rally in Monkey Bay.

He asked President Mutharika to discipline his party’s youths for the conduct.

“I am telling the President [Mutharika] to be the father of Malawians and not of the DPP followers. We do not want civil war in this country. We are all Malawians, so tell your supporters to stop it,” said Chakwera during the rally in remarks broadcast live on Times Radio and Television.

He said if anyone wants to arrest or kill MCP followers they should do that to him.

Said Chakwera: “I am ready to be arrested or killed… I am saying this to the President from the depth of my heart.”

But DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi, who is also Minister of Homeland Security, has denied that DPP youths were involved in the act.

Malawi, which has had five elections in the multiparty period ahead, is a generally peaceful country, and previous elections have been peaceful.

