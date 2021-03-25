MCP by-election candidate survives car accident

March 25, 2021 Elijah Phompho & Osman Faiti Be the first to comment

A parliamentary candidate in the March 30 by-election in Chikwawa has survived a car accident.

The car involved in the accident
The car involved in the accident

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate for Chikwawa east Foster Thipha’s vehicle overturned three times yesterday at a place called Mojo in the district.

He was going to Masenjere Trading Centre for a campaign rally.

Speaking from Chikwawa District Hospital where he had been rushed to for medical assistance, Thipiwa  said the accident happened as he was trying to avoid hitting some animals which were crossing the road  at the place, only to realise  that in the lane where he had switched to was an oncoming motor bike  with two people on board.

He said it was in an attempt to avoid hitting the motor bike that he lost  control of the vehicle.

Thipiwa, who was  still  in shock at the time of the interview, said he and other three party members he was travelling with have all survived the accident with minor injuries.

Meanwhile,  MCP  Regional Chairperson for the Southern Region Peter Simbi who visited Thipiwa said the party is grateful to God for sparing the life of its candidate and that the  party shall  intensify campaign in the area with only few days remaining before  the by-elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
It’s not over until it’s over! Best luck Malawi

Malawi National Football Team’s 1 nil win over South Sudan  away on Wednesday has brought smiles among many soccer loving...

Close