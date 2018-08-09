MCP celebrate veteran Mayi Dinala’s 80th birthday, royalty to party

The great moment of jubilation had on Wednesday encompassed the home of veteran Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member, Mayi Dinala, in Chitawira Township in Blantyre when she celebrated her 80th birthday in style.

The celebration which was organised by MCP Young Patriots from the Southern Region, had seen the wife to the MCP First Vice President, Abida Sidik Mia gracing the occasion.

Mia could not hide her innermost joy, when together with other MCP Southern Region officials, cherished the moment with the high-spirited family members.

“I am just impressed with her love for MCP,” Madam Mia said in praise of her lifetime dedication and loyalty to the Malawi’s oldest and deep rooted political party.

According to Dinala’s long time acquintance who has closely followed her since 1982, the 65 year old Edina Kanyenda, the celebrant has throughout the years symbolised the “motherly figure” in MCP.

Testifying to have become MCP member since 1958 when she was 30 years old, Dinala said she was among the people who welcomed the first MCP President and Founder of Malawi Nation, the late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda when he landed at Chileka Airport upon his return from the diaspora.

Said Dinala: “Since that time when I saw the late Kamuzu arriving back home and committed my allegeance, I have never waivered throughout the 50 years as a loyal member of MCP. So joyfully and proudly I hereby renew my loyalty and love for MCP.”

With a family of 14 children and 54 grandchildren, Dinala takes a moment to advise the youth of today and modern day MCP members to emulate her good example by remaining genuinely loyal to the party.

Come May 2019, Dinala is upbeat that MCP will carry the day through the forth coming Tripartite elections when she said: “With the leadership of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera together with his Veep Sidik Mia I can assure you that we have already carried the day and there is no doubt about it.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :