ACB changes tactic on fight against graft

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it will now target the youth in its aggressive crusade against corruption in the country.

Director of Public Education Charity Mphande said in Nkhata Bay during sensitization meeting through sports bonanza that corruption has reached unprecedented levels.

“The ACB is now banking on the youth to fight and end corruption in the country. Despite efforts to end corruption, the vice seems to be increasing, this is why we want to engage the youth so that they can be whistle blowers,” she said.

She said the country is retrogressing because of selfish people who always think of enriching themselves and their families at the expense of ordinary people.

“There cannot be any meaningful development in the country if corruption continues unchecked,” she said.

She said there was need to teach the youth how best they can be whistle blowers, how they can report corruption and how they can fight corruption.

This comes at a time when some section of society say the ruling party is engaged in high levels of corruption and theft of public resources especially in parastatals like Escom.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is being forced to return K145 million it got from Indian businessman Zameer Karim through his Pioneer Investments which deposited the money into the DPP bank account whose sole signatory is President Peter Mutharika.

ACB is probing several corruption allegations at Escom, a parastatal some people say is used as a conduit to loot public money for the funding of DPP campaign and operations.

