Council chief executive stays home for 10 months with full pay without disciplinary

Former Kasungu Town Council chief executive officer is still at home, getting full pay and other government perks 10 months after he was suspended for abuse of public money and bad blood with some councils.

Stuart Ngoka was sent on forced leave in October 2017 for allegedly swindling the council with an unspecified amount of money and sour relationship with some of the members of staff and councilors.

But Ngoka accused some ministry of Local government and Rural Development officials of cooking up stories against him.

“When I was in Machinga, they fabricated the same issues. Up to now, I have not been found guilty. I have never done anything wrong. I am innocent,” said Ngoka.

He said some ministry officials were bent on personal attacks against him for reasons best known to them.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development spokesperson Mulhabashe Mughogho said the ministry will be coming up with charges against Ngoka very soon.

“This will be followed by a disciplinary hearing,” she said.

She said the ministry has built up a strong case Ngoka.

