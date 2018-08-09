Joyce Banda Foundation fails to effect teachers salary increase, delays July pay

Joyce Banda Foundation schools, one of the few schools that teach both international and local curriculum, has failed to effect salary increments for its teachers since former president Joyce Banda lost elections in 2014.

Some teachers at the school also said they have experienced delays in getting their monthly salaries, saying they are yet to get the July pay.

Joyce Banda Foundation proprietor Roy Kachale said people are just politicizing the whole matter because the founding proprietor is running for the office of the president.

He however confirmed that the foundation was experiencing some financial and economic problems, saying this led to the failure by the foundation to increase the salaries of the teachers.

Kachale also confirmed that the teachers were yet to get their July salary, saying there was a technical problem with the managers of the foundation bank managers.

He however said the issue would be sorted out as soon as possible but could not say when exactly the teachers would be paid their July pay nor when they will get the salary increments.

Kachale insisted this was not news worth for publication.

