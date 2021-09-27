MCP confident of returning their seat in Dedza Central East as Joshua Malango is poised to win

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says they are confident that their Shadow MP Joshua Malango will be victorious in the forthcoming by-elections in Dedza Central East Constituency.

Eisenhower Mkaka, MCP’s Secretary General said this on Sunday at Gwengwele Primary school in the area during the launch of Campaign for the Party .

The constituency was under the late MacStein Mkomba, an MCP legislator, who passed on this year.

Mkaka said if people in the area want real development, then they need to vote for the party’s Shadow MP Joshua Malango and they should not doubt of the benefits that will follow.

“There were a lot of people that came today to support the MCP candidate and this is a testimony that they are with us and they love our President, our Party and particularly our Shadow MP, Mr Malango,” Mkaka Said.

Mkaka further highlighted that, the current government under the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera, different developmental projects are currently underway in different areas of the country in all the regions and that is enough evidence for people to realise that MCP means business.

“If they want development, they have only one option and that is to vote for Malango because with us, its more development, less talk,” Mkaka highlighted.

Meanwhile, political commentators in the country have urged people to vote for development oriented candidates during the October 26th elections whose manifestos can easily be translated into reality.

MEC will on Monday September 27th 2021 to 10th October open centres for registration from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm including weekends according to the Commission’s Chairperson Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale.

The Commission has further assured the general public that they have put in place measures to ensure that everyone is protected from Covid-19 while participating in activities for the by elections slated for October 26th this year.

By-elections are expected to be conducted in Dedza Central East Constituency, Nkhotakota North East Constituency, Mzimba East Constituency and Chimwalire Ward in Balaka South Constituency.

