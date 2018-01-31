MCP confirms firing Kabwila, suspensions of ‘Nkholokolo’

January 31, 2018 Alfred Chauwa –Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has confirmed that its national executive committee (NEC) dismissed  spokesperson Jessie Kabwila for alleged misconduct and  that first-vice president Richard Msowoya and  Secretary General Gustavo Kaliwo have been suspended.

Kabwila: Fired

Addressing a news conference at the party headquarters  in Lilongwe on Tuesday, newly appointed MCP Publicity Secretary, Ezekiel Ching’oma said NEC  has also suspended party Second Deputy Secretary General Chatonda Kaunda and Tony Kandiero.

He said the members will be  summoned to  disciplinary hearing sessions.

“NEC agreed to suspend these people pending conclusion of disciplinary process,” he said.

Ching’oma, who was flanked by public relations officer Alekekeni Menyani and others,  said NEC has appointed Reverend Maurice Munthali as Deputy Publicity Secretary.

He also confirmed that that Wickford Sulamoyo is new party administrative secretary.

Wrapping it all Ching’oma said the party has  also appointed Elsenhower Mkaka as Secretary General.

He also confirmed that the dates for party elective convention will be between April 4  and 8 at a venue yet to be disclosed.

Ching’oma has since vowed that MCP will continue speaking for the Malawians on all ills which Malawians are facing.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "MCP confirms firing Kabwila, suspensions of ‘Nkholokolo’"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
BTN
Guest
BTN

This could be anything ie it could be the pacification of the main opposition party MCP or it could also be the beginning of obnoxious turbulence.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours 17 minutes ago
7777999
Guest
7777999

This is a tough decision. I hope it does not bring hatred among the members. Members of MCP most of them are bootlickers. This is dictatorship in making. Any grouping cannot have the same views.
Can I ask Malawi and of good will wishing the country well form a party as quickly as possible to be led by Chilima. This is the time. Don’t wait for tomorrow. Guys and ladies from all regions kindly link up. The current 4 parties are undemocratic and tribalistic.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours 38 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes