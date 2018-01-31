MCP confirms firing Kabwila, suspensions of ‘Nkholokolo’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has confirmed that its national executive committee (NEC) dismissed spokesperson Jessie Kabwila for alleged misconduct and that first-vice president Richard Msowoya and Secretary General Gustavo Kaliwo have been suspended.

Addressing a news conference at the party headquarters in Lilongwe on Tuesday, newly appointed MCP Publicity Secretary, Ezekiel Ching’oma said NEC has also suspended party Second Deputy Secretary General Chatonda Kaunda and Tony Kandiero.

He said the members will be summoned to disciplinary hearing sessions.

“NEC agreed to suspend these people pending conclusion of disciplinary process,” he said.

Ching’oma, who was flanked by public relations officer Alekekeni Menyani and others, said NEC has appointed Reverend Maurice Munthali as Deputy Publicity Secretary.

He also confirmed that that Wickford Sulamoyo is new party administrative secretary.

Wrapping it all Ching’oma said the party has also appointed Elsenhower Mkaka as Secretary General.

He also confirmed that the dates for party elective convention will be between April 4 and 8 at a venue yet to be disclosed.

Ching’oma has since vowed that MCP will continue speaking for the Malawians on all ills which Malawians are facing.

