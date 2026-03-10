MCP Confirms K132 Million Debt to Blantyre City Council, Pledges Payment

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has officially confirmed that it owes the Blantyre City Council a total of K132 million in unpaid city rates and has pledged to settle the debt promptly.

The acknowledgment comes after the council temporarily closed MCP’s offices in Blantyre for failure to honor city rental obligations. Party spokesperson Professor Jessie Kabwira said on Monday, “We acknowledge the debt and will pay the accrued amount,” signaling the party’s commitment to resolving the matter and maintaining good standing with city authorities.

Blantyre City Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman confirmed the figure, noting that MCP’s arrears have accumulated over several years. “The MCP, as a tenant of city-owned properties, has accumulated K132 million in unpaid rates. The closure was necessary to enforce compliance and ensure that city revenues are collected fairly from all tenants,” he stated.

According to council records, MCP’s outstanding rates have been accruing over a period of several years. Despite repeated reminders and notices, payments were not made, leading the council to take decisive action. The closure, though temporary, served as a strong message that city rentals and rates must be honored by all occupants, including political organizations.

The closure affected other institutions as well. Central East African Railways (CEAR), Malawi Housing Corporation, and Pacific Limited were also temporarily shut down for similar reasons. CEAR has since reopened after settling its outstanding dues with the council, highlighting the council’s consistent enforcement policy.

City officials emphasized that the measures are part of a broader strategy to improve revenue collection, support city development, and ensure fairness among all tenants. “We are committed to enforcing compliance while allowing responsible tenants, including political parties, to regularize their obligations,” Mayor Osman said.

MCP’s public acknowledgment of the K132 million debt and pledge to pay is being viewed as a critical step toward addressing long-standing arrears and restoring confidence in the council’s revenue collection efforts.

